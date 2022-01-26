Margaret “Molly” Ariotti an Assistant Professor in the Department of International Affairs at the University of Georgia. For the 2020-2021 academic year she was on leave as a Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow, where she worked at the U.S. Department of State in the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations.

Dr. Ariotti is a political scientist and practitioner with significant fieldwork experience in France, Burkina Faso, and Senegal. Her research areas include formal and informal governance, conflict prevention and stabilization, non-state armed actors, terrorism threats and countering violent extremism, and political institutional development. She has experience applying academic/research expertise in public policy settings, including for the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Defense. Ariotti has extensive experience in writing and communicating research, presenting empirical results from quantitative and qualitative data analysis, and translating cutting edge political science research into actionable recommendations for policymakers, host-government counterparts, and implementers.

Please visit her website for the most up to date information about her research experience and interests:http://mollyshewrote.com/

Her availability is flexible M/W/F.