Expert Pitch

Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
22-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT, by University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
favorite_border

Marketing professor and practicing attorney Henry C. (Hank) Boyd at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to discuss, broadly, the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA has violated antitrust laws by colluding to deny education-related benefits to student-athletes.

Also a business consultant for the likes of the NFL and Verizon, Boyd previously commented on California’s Fair Pay to Play Act to permit college athletes to use their likeness for financial gain and sign brand endorsement deals and hire agents.

Biography :
Joined University of Maryland in 2005. Henry C. Boyd is a Clinical Professor in the Marketing Department at the Robert H. Smith School of Business. He is also a managing director and principal at Ombudsman LLC, a diversified consultancy. He is licensed to practice law in Maryland, Wisconsin, and the U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin. Boyd received his Ph.D. in Marketing from Duke University (with an emphasis in Consumer Behavior) and his J.D. in Intellectual Property from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the age of 24, he received his MBA in Marketing from the University of California at Berkeley. Prior to graduate study, he obtained his A.B. in Chemistry (with an emphasis in Biophysics) from Princeton University. Boyd’s areas of expertise include biotechnology, consumer behavior, business consulting, pharmaceutical sales, advertising, and market research. His research has been published in Marketing Letters, Psychology & Marketing, and Journal of Advertising Research. He has served as an ad hoc reviewer for the Journal of Marketing Research. He has critiqued pedagogical approaches found in marketing textbooks for such leading publishing houses as CENGAGE, Prentice Hall, and Thomson South-Western. Boyd’s opinions have appeared in The Washington Post, Baltimore Sun, Washington Times, Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Times, and Wausau Daily Herald. He has participated in live interviews on Maryland Public Television, CBS News (local affiliate WISC-TV Channel 3 News), NBC News (local affiliate WMTV Channel 15 News), and NEWS/TALK 1310 WIBA RADIO. During the course of his academic career, Boyd has taught over 17,500 students the intricacies of marketing theory and practice. Outside of academe, he has worked as a summer associate at Heller Ehrman, a pharmaceutical rep at Merck, and an economic forecaster at IBM. He has consulted with several executive clients including the NFL, ExxonMobil, SAIC, Verizon, Stanley Black & Decker, and Ocean Tomo. At times, he has been called upon as an expert witness in legal proceedings. He has served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Boyd resides in Fulton, MD with his wife, Isabel, and his daughter, Giselle.

Quote :"Derived from the Latin, verisimilitude is “the appearance of being true or real.” If verisimilitude is achieved, then the viewer is willing to suspend disbelief and buy into the mini play."

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Business Ethics Government/Law Sports U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Scotus ncaa Henry C Boyd III University Of Maryland Robert H Smith School Of Business Student Athletes
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6030
Newswise: UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future
 University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed significant differences along party lines on Texans’ attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines: 79% of Democrats report being vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans. And about a quarter of Texans (24%) say they are not planning on getting a vaccine.

Comment
29-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Opinion Panel poll finds voters are evenly split over the Northern Ireland Protocol
 Queen's University Belfast

The LucidTalk poll, conducted for a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast has revealed that Northern Ireland voters are evenly split over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Survey Measures Whites’, Blacks’ Views on American Identity, Guns, Political Violence
 University of Illinois Chicago

Finds considerable disagreement on the use of violence in certain settings

Comment
Released: 28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT
U.S. Presidents’ Narcissism Linked to International Conflict
 Ohio State University

The most narcissistic U.S. presidents since 1897 preferred to instigate conflicts with other great power countries without seeking support from allies, a new study suggests.

Comment
Released: 25-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Senate Inaction Dooms Win-Win Immigration Program
 Cornell University

Newswise: Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant
Released: 23-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant
 California State University, Fullerton

Jason Shepard, professor of Communications at California State University, Fullerton, specializes in media law and is available to comment on this morning’s 8-1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the free speech of a high school cheerleader who posted a profane rant on Snapchat in 2017.

Comment
Newswise: Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
Released: 23-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
 Indiana University

Comment
Newswise: Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling
Released: 22-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Released: 22-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
Political Variables Carried More Weight Than Healthcare in Government Response to COVID-19
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Political institutions such as the timing of elections and presidentialism had a larger influence on COVID-19 strategies than the institutions organizing national healthcare, according to a research team led by a professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Comment
Released: 22-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Memoir from Health Policy Expert Challenges American Health Care System and Inspires Change
 Amplify Publishing

Amplify Publishing announces the release of Beyond Fear: How I Fought the Feds for Six Years—and Won by Ted Giovanis.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6030

Politics Experts on Newswise

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

close
2.71559