Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling

Marketing professor and practicing attorney Henry C. (Hank) Boyd at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to discuss, broadly, the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA has violated antitrust laws by colluding to deny education-related benefits to student-athletes.

Also a business consultant for the likes of the NFL and Verizon, Boyd previously commented on California’s Fair Pay to Play Act to permit college athletes to use their likeness for financial gain and sign brand endorsement deals and hire agents.

Biography :

Joined University of Maryland in 2005. Henry C. Boyd is a Clinical Professor in the Marketing Department at the Robert H. Smith School of Business. He is also a managing director and principal at Ombudsman LLC, a diversified consultancy. He is licensed to practice law in Maryland, Wisconsin, and the U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin. Boyd received his Ph.D. in Marketing from Duke University (with an emphasis in Consumer Behavior) and his J.D. in Intellectual Property from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the age of 24, he received his MBA in Marketing from the University of California at Berkeley. Prior to graduate study, he obtained his A.B. in Chemistry (with an emphasis in Biophysics) from Princeton University. Boyd’s areas of expertise include biotechnology, consumer behavior, business consulting, pharmaceutical sales, advertising, and market research. His research has been published in Marketing Letters, Psychology & Marketing, and Journal of Advertising Research. He has served as an ad hoc reviewer for the Journal of Marketing Research. He has critiqued pedagogical approaches found in marketing textbooks for such leading publishing houses as CENGAGE, Prentice Hall, and Thomson South-Western. Boyd’s opinions have appeared in The Washington Post, Baltimore Sun, Washington Times, Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Times, and Wausau Daily Herald. He has participated in live interviews on Maryland Public Television, CBS News (local affiliate WISC-TV Channel 3 News), NBC News (local affiliate WMTV Channel 15 News), and NEWS/TALK 1310 WIBA RADIO. During the course of his academic career, Boyd has taught over 17,500 students the intricacies of marketing theory and practice. Outside of academe, he has worked as a summer associate at Heller Ehrman, a pharmaceutical rep at Merck, and an economic forecaster at IBM. He has consulted with several executive clients including the NFL, ExxonMobil, SAIC, Verizon, Stanley Black & Decker, and Ocean Tomo. At times, he has been called upon as an expert witness in legal proceedings. He has served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Boyd resides in Fulton, MD with his wife, Isabel, and his daughter, Giselle.

