Expert Pitch
University of Maryland, Baltimore

Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

13-Jan-2021 2:30 PM EST, by University of Maryland, Baltimore
favorite_border

 The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law has faculty experts available to comment on several aspects of the recent attempted insurrection at the United States Capitol including impeachment, inauguration security/new threats to state capitols, and the police response to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Professors are available for telephone and virtual interviews.

Professor Mark Graber – Constitutional Scholar

  • Mark Graber is recognized as one of the leading scholars in the country on constitutional law and politics. He is one of a very few number of scholars who is an expert on Section 3 of the 14th amendment which states a person becomes ineligible for public office the moment they engage in insurrection or give aid and comfort to insurrection. Prof. Graber can provide expert legal analysis of:   
  • 25th Amendment
  • Impeachment
  • Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

Recent media:

Section Three to the Rescue-- Section 3 differs from impeachment by making certain persons ineligible to hold public office. A president who is impeached and convicted holds office legally until the process ends (though good arguments exist for thinking some functions may be suspended after the House votes to impeach). A president who engages in insurrection becomes ineligible to hold public office from the moment the president participates in the insurrection.

WATCH: Professor Mark Graber: 'Donald Trump craves attention'-- Leading expert in US constitutional law Professor Mark Graber warns that there's 'an amazing amount of mischief' Donald Trump can still inflict on America in his final days in office.

Professor Michael Greenberger ­– Homeland Security Policy Expert

"Federal coordination capabilities are wholly lacking. This is a very dangerous time."

Maryland Carey Law Professor Michael Greenberger is the founder and director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security. He is frequently called on by media for his expertise in counterterrorism, emergency response and public health emergencies. Prof. Greenberger can discuss:

  • How lack of White House leadership and turnover at the Department of Homeland Security are resulting in a deficiency of coordinated security planning among federal and state law enforcement and the military in the days leading up to the inauguration.
  • How states lack the resources to respond to an FBI warning of armed protesters in state capitals in the near future.
  • Domestic terrorism/counterterrorism

Recent media:

WATCH: Riots At Capitol Building Were ‘An Act Of Domestic Terrorism’, University Of Maryland Professor Says

UMD law professor: Capitol rioters could be charged with domestic terrorism

Dean Donald Tobin—Election Law Expert

"Our courts are probably what saved the country."

Donald Tobin, dean of Maryland Carey Law, spent eight years working on Capitol Hill and offers his unique perspective as a former Hill staffer and a current legal educator. He can elaborate on the following topics:

  • The violence at the Capitol was more than just a political disagreement. It was an attempt to overthrow the results of a fair election and foment a coup. 
  • Lawyers are the heroes and the villains in much of this saga. The law ultimately operated as it is supposed to and helped our democratic intuitions hold. In fact, our courts are probably what saved the country.

Recent Media:

Dean Tobin reflects on the riot at the Capitol The Capitol building, perhaps more than any other structure, represents the importance of our democratic institutions and the rule of law upon which our democracy relies. And, although the Capitol is a symbol, the attack was not merely symbolic. Mobs do not decide our elections; people do.

Professor Michael Pinard  – Race and the Police Response

"I can’t think of a more glaring example of how race is a key driver of policing in this country… Had they [rioters] been Black, we would have seen a whole different situation. Officers would have beaten, arrested and killed black people last week."

Professor Michael Pinard is the Francis and Harriet Iglehart Professor of Law and co-director of the clinical law program. He has worked to improve the criminal legal system nationally and locally through legislative and policy advocacy, writing and participation in various working groups and advisory groups. He was recently elected chair of the Association of American Law Schools section on civil rights. Professor Pinard can discuss:

  • Race and policing
  • Race and the criminal justice system

Recent media:

Privilege and Belonging – Professor Pinard contrasts a reverent trip he made to the Capitol to the violent attempted coup of January 6, 2021:

The differences between my experience at the Capitol and the attempted coup in the very same space could not be any more stark, telling, or poignant. My wife and I walked through the Capitol with reverence and awe. We were on hallowed ground… Thus, as I watched the insurrectionists run through and past law enforcement officers, scale the Capitol walls as if there were at a rock climbing gym, break windows, chase officers…here is what I saw: White comfort and privilege on full, unvarnished, and revolting display.

Spotlight on Sections: Civil Rights – I’m optimistic, because I have to be. Without optimism, you don’t even see the vision for change. So I’m optimistic that change will come about, but I do think that one lesson we learn over and over is that you have to be vigilant to make sure change is actually realized.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

Credit:

Caption:

Newswise: Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

Credit:

Caption: Professer Mark Graber, Maryland Carey Law

Newswise: Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

Credit:

Caption: Michael Greenberger, director University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security and professor, Maryland Carey Law

Newswise: Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

Credit:

Caption: Donald Tobin, dean, Maryland Carey Law

Newswise: Maryland Carey Law Experts Available to Discuss Impeachment, Inauguration Security, Capitol Violence

Credit:

Caption: Professor Michael Pinard, Maryland Carey Law

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Civil Liberties Government/Law U.S. Elections News U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Impeachment Inauguration inauguration security domestic terrorism 25th amendment homeland security threats race and policing capitol breach insurrection Criminal Justice united states capitol FBI proud boys qanon Constitution united states constitution Terrorism capitol riots 14th amendment race and politics race and criminal justice
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6049
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting
 Albany Law School

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
GW Politics Poll Finds Varying Confidence in State and Local Elections
 George Washington University

Democratic voters continue to have more faith in state and local elections than Republicans, according to new data from the George Washington University Politics Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
Released: 26-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

A record number of radiation oncologists met with Congressional leaders and staff last week as part of the largest American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Advocacy Day in the Society's history. The physicians urged Congressional leaders to intervene in response to consecutive Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposals that call for significant cuts to radiation oncology facilities.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
CDC Immigration Order Lifted for Children, Should Expand for Adults
 Cornell University

Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 6049

Politics Experts on Newswise

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

close
3.47877