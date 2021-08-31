The United States Supreme Court's recent decision to allow evictions to resume could affect millions of Americans.

On Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland urged legal professionals to help address eviction filings expected to spike to nearly double prepandemic levels.

Students at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law are heeding the Attorney General’s call for help. In fact, Carey Law students have been working for over a year to help Maryland families stay in their homes by providing education on housing related laws and free legal assistance to clients facing eviction across the state.

Dean Donald B. Tobin is a signatory to a statement of law school deans in support of the AG’s call to the legal community. He is available to discuss Maryland Carey Law’s ongoing pro bono work to keep individuals and families in their home

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Eviction Crisis: Maryland Carey Law Heeds Attorney General’s Call to Assist At-Risk Renters

Credit:

Caption: Donald B. Tobin, Dean, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Newswise: Eviction Crisis: Maryland Carey Law Heeds Attorney General’s Call to Assist At-Risk Renters

Credit:

Caption:

Newswise: Eviction Crisis: Maryland Carey Law Heeds Attorney General’s Call to Assist At-Risk Renters

Credit:

Caption:

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law In the Home U.S. Politics U.S. Supreme Court Local - Maryland
KEYWORDS
eviction Eviction Ban eviction moratorium Housing Rent Relief rental housing rental property
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY