The United States Supreme Court's recent decision to allow evictions to resume could affect millions of Americans.

On Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland urged legal professionals to help address eviction filings expected to spike to nearly double prepandemic levels.

Students at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law are heeding the Attorney General’s call for help. In fact, Carey Law students have been working for over a year to help Maryland families stay in their homes by providing education on housing related laws and free legal assistance to clients facing eviction across the state.

Dean Donald B. Tobin is a signatory to a statement of law school deans in support of the AG’s call to the legal community. He is available to discuss Maryland Carey Law’s ongoing pro bono work to keep individuals and families in their home