Maryland Carey Law Professor Explains 25th Amendment

Maryland Carey Law professor and constitutional scholar Mark Graber is prepared to discuss the 25th amendment to the constitution in light of concerns following the extraordinary events that occurred at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The 25th amendment clarifies that the vice president becomes president if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office; and establishes procedures for filling a vacancy in the office of the vice president and for responding to presidential disabilities.

Graber can explain:

Basic background on how the 25th amendment works

The 25 th amendment in the context of the events of January 6

amendment in the context of the events of January 6 Does it make sense to invoke the 25th amendment considering the short timeline?

Professor Graber is recognized as one of the leading scholars in the country on constitutional law and politics. He is the author of A New Introduction to American Constitutionalism (Oxford University Press, 2013) and co-editor of American Constitutionalism: Volume I: Structures of Government (Oxford University Press, 2016) and American Constitutionalism: Powers, Rights, and Liberties (Oxford University Press, 2014).

He is available for interviews by phone and Zoom.

Recent media:

Invoking the 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office – Citytv

Breaking down process of 25th Amendment – Yahoo Finance

How quickly can a vice president assume power and is it even worth it for a presidency that will end in less than two weeks? Constitutional law professor Mark Graber says it's a quick process.

UMD Law Professor Weighs In On President Trump Impeachment Inquiry – WJZ