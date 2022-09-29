Newswise — A report released today by the Center for State Policy Analysis (cSPA) at Tufts University's Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life helps voters understand the potential impact of Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, which changes some key rules for alcohol sales at convenience stores, supermarkets, and other chains.

This ballot initiative would give chain stores the opportunity to sell beer and wine in more locations while limiting the number of liquor licenses they could get; it also selectively raises fines for violations like selling to minors.

“Whatever voters decide this cycle is unlikely to be the final word,” said Evan Horowitz, executive director of cSPA. "But Question 3 has real implications for the long-term balance between locally-owned liquor stores and chain stores selling alcohol in Massachusetts.”

Today’s report — the third in a series examining all four questions on the November 8 ballot — not only describes Question 3 but also highlights how ballot initiatives have long been used to shape Massachusetts' policies around alcohol, and why this may not be the last initiative of its kind.

Key findings include:

If Question 3 passes, some chain stores will apply for new licenses and start selling beer and wine in more locations. But the overall impact on alcohol sales and consumption in Massachusetts should be quite limited — especially as there would be no change in licensing rules for bars and restaurants.

Individual cities and towns will maintain the authority to limit licenses in their jurisdictions, which could complicate efforts by chain stores to expand beer and wine sales under this initiative.

The new system for imposing fines will have a disproportionate effect on retailers who also sell other goods (including supermarkets and convenience stores). This creates a powerful disincentive against illegal sales, but may also raise fairness concerns.

Whatever voters decide on Question 3, the broader fight over alcohol sales in Massachusetts is likely to continue, with more expansive ballot questions to come, possibly as soon as 2024.

READ THE FULL REPORT

cSPA provides expert, nonpartisan analysis of legislative proposals and ballot questions in Massachusetts. It is based at Tufts University and guided by a bipartisan advisory group. cSPA is supported by Tisch College along with a diverse group of funding sources from across the political spectrum. These funders have no involvement in cSPA's research.