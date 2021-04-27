Expert Pitch
University of New Hampshire

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

27-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT, by University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — During his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden has addressed a number of agenda items including ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations, introducing a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change and creating a bipartisan commission to study judiciary reform. How important are these early actions and what do they reveal about the future of his administration? Experts from the University of New Hampshire are available to talk about their implications for moving the country forward, public opinion and the historical significance of the first 100 days.

Dante Scala, a professor of political science, is a nationally recognized expert on presidential politics and campaigns. He can speak to presidential and public opinion around Biden’s first 100 days and the presidency from a historical perspective. Scala is the author of Stormy Weather: The New Hampshire Primary and Presidential Politics and The Four Faces of the Republican Party.

Andrew Smith, a professor of political science and director of the UNH Survey Center, is known nationally as an expert on presidential elections, U.S. primaries and political polls. He can discuss the latest public approval around Biden’s presidency as well as any polling trends. He has more than 30 years of experience in academic survey research.

Ellen Fitzpatrick, a professor of history, is an expert on modern political and intellectual history. She is available to share the origins of the first 100 days as a benchmark for Presidents and its value as a predictor of the future of their presidency. Fitzpatrick is the author of The Highest Glass Ceiling: Women's Quest for the American Presidency and the New York Times bestselling, Letters to Jackie: Condolences from a Grieving Nation.

Ryan Vacca, a professor at UNH’s Franklin Pierce School of Law, has expertise in federal judiciary reform - one of the issues Biden promised to tackle on the campaign trail. Vacca has authored an influential article on judiciary reform, advised the House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee on this issue, and can talk about what the commission is considering and what implications the findings may have on the courts and Biden’s presidency.

27-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden's First 100 Days
