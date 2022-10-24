U.S. National Media Literacy Week, Oct. 24 to 28, brings attention to the importance of being able to access, analyze, evaluate, create and act using all forms of communication. Media literacy empowers people to make informed decisions and be active citizens but has become challenging due to the quick spread of misinformation on social media.

Indiana University experts are available to discuss the importance of media literacy, how to find credible sources and the role of media literacy in the midterm elections.