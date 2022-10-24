U.S. National Media Literacy Week, Oct. 24 to 28, brings attention to the importance of being able to access, analyze, evaluate, create and act using all forms of communication. Media literacy empowers people to make informed decisions and be active citizens but has become challenging due to the quick spread of misinformation on social media.
Indiana University experts are available to discuss the importance of media literacy, how to find credible sources and the role of media literacy in the midterm elections.
- Nicholas “Nico” Casas is assistant librarian for teaching and learning at IU Northwest, where he works with a team of other librarians to deliver instruction sessions for classes throughout campus with an emphasis on information literacy. His research interests include fake news and misinformation.
Betsi Grabe is Provost Professor in The Media School. Her scholarly work focuses on the influence of media images on human comprehension of their social world. Her book, “Image Bite Politics: News and the Visual Framing of Elections” (with Erik Bucy; Oxford University Press, 2009), received two book awards in 2010.
KT Lowe, assistant librarian for instruction at IU East, developed the Fake News LibGuide, likely the first library guide dedicated to the topic, with over 105,000 views worldwide.
Jason Peifer is an associate professor of journalism in The Media School at Indiana University. With professional experience in public radio, Peifer teaches on topics related to public opinion, media ethics, political humor/entertainment, the foundations of journalism and news literacy.