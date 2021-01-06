@MTSU Constitutional expert John Vile explains Founding Fathers vision for a federal capital apart from state capital to protect our democratic republic

Constitutional scholar John Vile views the current D.C. chaos through the lens of America's founding fathers' prescient wisdom and careful crafting of our Constitution.

When delegates met at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, they specifically provided for a federal district so that Congress would not have to worry about lawless groups threatening Congress (as militiamen had done under the Articles of Confederation). Who would have thought that the president (at least indirectly) would have been leading the charge?

Abraham Lincoln once warned that if America ever fell, it would fall not from outside invaders but from “lions and eagles” within their midst who did not respect the rule of law.

