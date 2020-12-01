@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

John Vile is a scholar of the U.S. Constitution who has written and edited numerous books, essays, chapters, and reviews on this and related topics.

In this analysis published in The First Amendment Encyclopedia, he examines the Supreme Court's decision in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo (2020).

Vile is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia.

He is available for interviews and to provide comments on protections for religious liberty, and the dissents issued by Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan.