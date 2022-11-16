NASA's Artemis launch is attempting to return America to 'Space Race' form, paving the way for humans on the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

UNLV professor Jason Steffen — a former NASA scientist who worked on the agency's Kepler mission — can chat about the importance of returning to the moon and what such a mission could achieve.

Steffen is an expert in Astronomy, Exoplanets, Cosmology, Dark matter, and physics.

Here is more about his background: https://www.unlv.edu/news/expert/jason-steffen