New Report Offers Detailed Analysis of Capitol Hill Siege

GW Program on Extremism assessment finds 257 people charged in federal court represent a diverse group; offers recommendations aimed at preventing future attacks
George Washington University
1-Mar-2021 1:50 PM EST, by George Washington University
favorite_border

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Mar. 2, 2021) — A report released today by the George Washington University Program on Extremism reveals new information about the 257 people charged in federal court for playing a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The report, "This is Our House!" A Preliminary Assessment of the Capitol Hill Siege Participants," also provides several recommendations aimed at combating domestic extremism.

The GW Program on Extremism tracked and categorized the people charged so far in the attack and the resulting report provides a preliminary assessment of the siege participants.

“The events of Jan. 6 may mark a watershed moment for domestic violent extremism in America,” Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the GW Program on Extremism, said. “Individuals came from all corners of our country, with a healthy mix of those with some operational planning and others taking advantage of the moment. This report identifies some clear steps we can take now to identify extremist groups and keep the public safe.”

Here are the key findings from the report:

  • The 257 people charged in federal court so far represent a diverse group, including 221 men and 36 women. They came to the Capitol from 40 states and more than 90% traveled to Washington, D.C. from outside the Washington metro area. About 33 people had a military background, and of those, 36% had ties to extremist groups like the Proud Boys.
  • People involved in the siege were found to fall into one of three categories: militant networks characterized by hierarchical organization and chains of command; organized clusters, especially groups of family and friends; and inspired believers.
  • The participants in the attack came from more than 180 counties throughout the U.S., with the highest total cases by county coming from Los Angeles County in California, Franklin County in Ohio and Bucks County in Pennsylvania.
  • The alleged perpetrators face as many as 17 counts on their indictments. The charges range from trespassing and illegal entry, to conspiracy against the U.S. government and assault of law enforcement officers.
  • Social media played a big role in the evidence used to charge individuals. The report finds 15% of extremists publicly indicated their intent prior to storming the Capitol and 68% documented their crimes in real time.

The report also offers a series of recommendations aimed at learning more about domestic extremism and protecting the public. The authors urge Congress to establish a nonpartisan Domestic Extremism Commission to identify any systemic national security and policy failures. They also suggest that the intelligence community should learn more about the response leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, with the goal of finding concrete actions that could have been taken to prevent the violence. Finally, the authors recommend that the Biden Administration use existing structures to improve information sharing between the federal agencies tasked with combating violent extremism.

Learn more about the GW Program on Extremism.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Terrorism U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
U.S. Capitol Capitol Capitol Hill attack Capitol Hill proud boys Federal Court Extremism domestic terrorism violent extremism George Washington University
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6015
Newswise: ‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access
Released: 9-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access
 University of Washington

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races
 University of Delaware

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT
2021 Gov Race is Currently Murphy’s to Lose
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Governor Phil Murphy currently has a clear path to reelection victory, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy
Released: 8-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy
 University of Notre Dame

Five University of Notre Dame professors who specialize in different areas of democracy studies recently signed a strong statement of concern issued by the think tank New America warning of the serious threats to democracy in the U.S.

Comment
Released: 8-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 7-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Murphy’s Pandemic-High Ratings Ease; High Marks on Handling of the Pandemic Continue, Taxes Still a Sore Spot
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

– More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Murphy’s once-skyrocketing ratings have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Comment
Newswise: FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Released: 6-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Hackensack Meridian Health

Comment
Released: 3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”
Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
Released: 3-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT
180 million Parler posts show discussion dominated by Trump, conservative topics, conspiracy theories
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
Released: 2-Jun-2021 3:35 PM EDT
The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
 Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6015

Politics Experts on Newswise

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed t...
2021-05-20 16:50:33

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

...
2021-05-20 12:45:03

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupie...
2021-05-19 15:15:09

Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor

...
2021-05-18 17:05:49

close
1.98295