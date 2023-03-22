Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – New York state saw a resurgence of eviction proceedings after a nearly two-year moratorium ended in early 2022, with rates that year exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 40 of 62 counties, according to a Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations analysis of census and court data.

Trends highlighted by the Cornell ILR Eviction Filings Dashboard for New York State raise red flags about the potential for higher crime, weakened social ties and diminished democratic participation in areas where eviction filings are increasing – consequences researchers have documented in other states, said Russell Weaver, director of research at the ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.

“The tools on the Eviction Filings Dashboard demonstrate that resurgent eviction filings are affecting all areas of New York state, but they are especially concentrated in low-income communities of color,” Weaver said.

Several tools allow users to build fact sheets that provide context about the communities where families are facing eviction, including details about race and ethnicity, poverty level, housing costs, family type and housing types. Fact sheets can be generated for ZIP codes or for state Assembly and Senate districts.

Dashboard data shows that eight of the 10 counties with the highest eviction filing rates in 2022 were upstate, led by Rensselaer County with 10.7 filings per 100 renter households. Downstate, only Bronx and Suffolk counties ranked in the top 10, with rates of 9.5 and 8.6 filings per 100 renter households, respectively.

