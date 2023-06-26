Newswise — One year ago, the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban or greatly limit access to abortion services.
To find out how the changes in abortion laws are affecting medical care, KFF conducted a survey. They asked OBGYNs who work in offices about how their practices and patients have been affected by the Supreme Court's decision. The survey found that in states with bans on abortion, half of the OBGYNs reported cases where their patients were unable to get the abortion they needed.
Below are some of the latest research and expert pitches on the topic of abortion access posted on the Women’s Health channel and the Reproductive Freedom channel.
Expert Quotes:
A National Survey of OBGYNs’ Experiences After Dobbs
Kaiser Family Foundation
GW Experts Available to Discuss Dobbs v. Jackson Anniversary
George Washington University
Bloomberg School Experts on Anniversary of Dobbs Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Experts Available to Comment on Anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision, PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger
Indiana University
Adolescents are Aware of and Invested in the Potential Impacts of Abortion Restrictions, Study Says
University of North Carolina Health Care System
Newswise’s Experts on Abortion and Women's Health
Johanna Schoen, PhD
Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers University
Professor, Department of History
Her major interests are the history of women and medicine, the history of reproductive rights, and the history of sexuality. Her research traces women’s health and reproductive care through the twentieth century. Her first book, Choice and Coercion: Birth Control, Sterilization, and Abortion in Public Health and Welfare, examines the role which birth control, sterilization, and abortion played in public health and welfare policies between the 1920s and the 1970s.
Emily Godfrey, MD
University of Washington School of Medicine
Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine
Dr. Godfrey's clinical interests include adolescent health, women's health, men's sexual health, preventive care, outpatient, procedural care, and obstetrics. She is board certified in Family Medicine.
Neil O'Brian, PhD
University of Oregon
Assistant Professor, Political Science
Political scientist Neil O’Brian is an academic expert in U.S. politics with focus on public opinion, political parties and polarization. Neil can comment on public opinion and political participation in Oregon’s congressional and statewide races as well as national politics. His research agenda and expertise also include the partisan politics of abortion in the United States.
Mostafa Borahay, MD
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Director, Division of General Gynecology & Obstetrics, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Associate Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics
He specializes in robotic and laparoscopic surgeries for complex conditions, including uterine fibroids and advanced endometriosis. Dr. Borahay performs single-site gynecologic surgery and same-day hysterectomy.
Christine Greves, MD
Orlando Health
OB-GYN
Dr. Greves is an advocate of minimally invasive surgery to reduce perioperative pain and speed up recovery time. One of her many passions encompasses women’s health, whether it is preventative care, health and fitness, pain, bleeding irregularities, pregnancy or any other concerns that affect a woman’s health.
Sarah Lynch, PharmD
Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Sarah Lynch, clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice and director of skills education, has been featured in the press for her insight on the COVID-19 vaccine and the role of pharmacies in delivering the vaccine to the public. Her research interests include: women's health, pharmacy policy, and pharmacy education/healthcare simulation.
Lauren M. Osborne, MD
Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Women's Reproductive Mental Health, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Dr. Osborne graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and received her training at Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute. She completed both clinical and research fellowships in women's mental health, and is an expert on the diagnosis and treatment of mood and anxiety disorders during pregnancy, the postpartum, the premenstrual period, and perimenopause.
Neil B. Friedman, MD, FACS
Director, The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy
Mercy Medical Center
As a catalyst for advancing breast cancer treatment, Dr. Friedman has partnered with many prestigious national and local organizations to improve the treatment options for women with breast cancer. Likewise, on a very personal level, he partners with each of his patients and their families to help them face the challenges and triumphs of living with a breast cancer diagnosis.
Laxmi Mehta, MD
Director, Preventative Cardiology and Women's Hear
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Dr. Mehta is an avid promoter and educator on women’s cardiovascular health and has published a number of peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN
Professor/Endowed Chair
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Her most recent research in health sequelae has been foundational for the areas of the intersection of HIV and violence against women and how head injuries and strangulation from intimate partner violence can result in undiagnosed and untreated Traumatic Brain Injury. She has consistently advocated for addressing health inequities of marginalized women in this country and globally affected by experiences of violence.
