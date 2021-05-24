One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

Released: 21-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT

Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.

As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless patron if they've been vaccinated has come into focus. Vaccine opponents, including members of the U.S. Congress, are once again claiming that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status. We find this claim to be false.