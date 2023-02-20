As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches on Friday, we're still seeing global effects on the supply of critical goods.

Asoo Vakharia has pulled data on these disruptions, including which countries are extremely reliant on Russian/Ukrainian grain, the massive scope of energy price increases in Europe, the other goods disrupted by the war, and even how U.S. supplies of key high-tech minerals are affected. He can also discuss how the war has accelerated ongoing efforts to reshore industry, or bring supply chains closer to home, especially in the U.S.

