Chulalongkorn University invites all to attend the online Taiwan Lectures on Chinese Studies, “China-US Geopolitics in the 21st Century”, on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, from 14:00-16:00 Thailand time (ICT) via Zoom. The online lecture will be delivered by Dr. Arm Tungnirun, and Mr. Benjamin Zawacki, and is co-organized by the Office of Academic Resources, Chulalongkorn University, and the National Central Library, the Republic of China. (Taiwan).  

The lectures will be discussions on the origin of the trade war and geopolitical tension between two world powers, China and the U.S.  Also to be addressed is the future direction and implications of relations between the two parties to the Asian region and the world. 

Students, scholars, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of political science, international relations, Asian studies, Chinese studies, and economics, are all invited.  Participants will get to understand the entire landscape of China-US Geopolitics and its entailing implications in the Asian region and beyond.  

Please register in advance for the event’s zoom meeting at https://forms.gle/RpKYeEvTQmUDgrHD7

On the day, participants can join the event via:  

1. Zoom https://chula.zoom.us/j/93102296324?pwd=emxXdnpVUElmMVdWdm01K1l4YlN3UT09  

2. Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/TAIC.Chulalongkorn  (tentative) 

 

         

 

