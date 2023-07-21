Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. The state of Oregon took a significant step towards streamlining anesthesia care for patients with the signing of House Bill 3425 by Governor Tina Kotek on July 18. This landmark legislation repeals redundant provisions and provides clear guidelines for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) practicing in the state.

The bill reaffirms the Oregon State Board of Nursing's authority to establish rules regarding CRNA scope of practice, ensuring safe and effective anesthesia care for patients.

“State nursing boards are uniquely qualified to oversee the practice of nursing,” Oregon Association of Nurse Anesthetists (ORANA) President Andrea Hargis, DNP, CRNA said. “Nursing boards understand the nurse-patient relationship and honor the expert care provided by nurses. We thank Gov. Kotek for preserving this important relationship.”

Oregon opted-out of federal physician supervision requirements for CRNAs in 2003, recognizing their expertise and capabilities. As of 2023, 24 states plus Guam have taken this action in acknowledgment of CRNAs as highly skilled healthcare professionals capable of providing safe and quality care independently.

CRNAs provide all aspects of superior anesthesia throughout Oregon. Nationally, CRNAs safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year working in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural settings, enabling facilities in these medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services. CRNAs have full practice authority in the Army, Navy, and Air Force and are the predominant provider of anesthesia on forward surgical teams and in combat support hospitals.