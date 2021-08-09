Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Over One-Third of Congressional Members Held Significant Health Care-Related Financial Assets

Due to their role in shaping health care policy, lawmakers should divest from assets while in office, Penn Medicine researchers recommend
9-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT, by Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— Revelations that some members of Congress, including members of key health care committees, hold substantial personal investments in the health care industry have raised concerns about lawmakers’ financial conflicts of interest and their potential impact on health care legislation and oversight. Now, a new study shows that over a third of all members of Congress held health care-related assets with a median total value per member of over $43,000 between 2004 and 2014.

Using personal financial disclosures for members of the House and Senate over that 10-year period, researchers found that while members of health care-focused committees and subcommittees in the House and Senate held health care-related assets at the same rate as other members of Congress, multiple members of these committees and subcommittees held hundreds of thousands of dollars of health care-related assets during their committee service.

“All members of Congress have the opportunity to vote on health care policy that impacts the lives of all Americans,” said lead author Matthew McCoy, PhD, an assistant professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy. “We should hold members of Congress to a higher standard and expect that they divest from assets in industries directly affected by their committee work to preserve the integrity of their policy-making.”

At the start of the sample period in 2004 across both chambers, a higher percentage of Republicans than Democrats held health care-related assets. However, party differences diminished over time. In 2014, there was little difference in health-care related asset holding by party in the House.

“Given that making policy changes in the health care industry could impact any investments a member has, their voting could be biased toward their own financial gain,” added senior author Genevieve Kanter, PhD, an assistant professor of General Internal Medicine and Medical Ethics and Health Policy. “In order to understand the significance of these financial holdings and the importance of disclosures, there needs to be more research into how these financial assets actually influence policymaking.”

###

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $8.9 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $496 million awarded in the 2020 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center—which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report—Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.

Penn Medicine is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 44,000 people. The organization also has alliances with top community health systems across both Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, creating more options for patients no matter where they live.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2020, Penn Medicine provided more than $563 million to benefit our community.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLOS ONE

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Government/Law Healthcare U.S. Politics PLOS
KEYWORDS
Conflict Of Interest Congress House Of Representatives Senate financial assets
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6059
Released: 10-Aug-2021 10:20 AM EDT
History Made: Digital Timeline of the 2020 Presidential Election
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, invites you to relive the history-making 2020 presidential election with our new digital timeline, Tracking Gender in the 2020 Presidential Election.﻿

Comment
Newswise: Breaking Down the Elements of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
Released: 10-Aug-2021 9:30 AM EDT
Breaking Down the Elements of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
 Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Assistant Professor Luis Quintero, an economist who examines urban growth, housing markets, and infrastructure development, offers his insights into the infrastructure bill in the following Q&A.

Comment
Newswise: California Wildfires Make Underground Utilities an Infrastructure Priority
Released: 10-Aug-2021 8:50 AM EDT
California Wildfires Make Underground Utilities an Infrastructure Priority
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Arizona State University Professor Samuel Ariatratnam, an expert in trenchless technologies, answers questions about the significance of PG&E's plan to take utilities underground in wildfire vulnerable areas.

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Over One-Third of Congressional Members Held Significant Health Care-Related Financial Assets
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

A new study shows that over a third of all members of Congress held health care-related assets with a median total value per member of over $43,000 between 2004 and 2014.

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 2:15 PM EDT
IPCC points to methane as key driver of warming
Cornell University

5-Aug-2021 11:20 AM EDT
The Burden of the COVID-19 Pandemic May Contribute to Outbreaks of Violent Protest and Antigovernment Sentiment
 Association for Psychological Science

The sometimes-violent antigovernment demonstrations that erupted during 2020 and 2021 were fueled in part by the spread of extremist ideologies, conspiratorial thinking, and a criminal-justice system that disproportionately targets racial minorities. New research published in the journal Psychological Science also puts some of the blame for civil unrest and political violence on the psychological burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 4-Aug-2021 4:00 PM EDT
CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed
 Newswise

Social media is now rife with claims about why the CDC is withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021.

Comment
Released: 3-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Study Shows Users Banned From Social Platforms Go Elsewhere with Increased Toxicity
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Users banned from social platforms go elsewhere with increased toxicity, according to a new study featuring researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Newswise: Federal Government Commitment Necessary to Protect Voting Rights for Historically Marginalized People, Fraga Testifies
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:55 PM EDT
Federal Government Commitment Necessary to Protect Voting Rights for Historically Marginalized People, Fraga Testifies
 University of Notre Dame

On July 27, Luis Fraga, the Rev. Donald P. McNeill, C.S.C., Professor of Transformative Latino Leadership at the University of Notre Dame, testified via Zoom at the House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing on “The Need to Enhance the Voting Rights Act: Practice-Based Coverage.”

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6059

Politics Experts on Newswise

California wildfires make underground utilities an infrastructure priority

Arizona State University Professor Samuel Ariatratnam, an expert in trenchless technologies, answers question...
2021-08-10 08:50:41

IPCC points to methane as key driver of warming

...
2021-08-09 14:15:43

COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19 ...
2021-07-29 16:05:12

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

close
4.32903