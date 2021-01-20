Expert Pitch

Pearls Symbol, Social Media Trending: Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss

20-Jan-2021
Rutgers scholar Megan Threats is available to comment on the significance of pearls across social media on Inauguration Day.

“Many women on social media are seen wearing pearls to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day,” said Threats. “Pearls, part of Harris’ signature look, have become a symbol of women’s empowerment since the former U.S. senator became the first woman, African American and South Asian to be elected Vice President. This piece of jewelry holds a special significance to Harris and her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the nation’s first sorority for African American women. Pearls may join the pantsuit, a signature look of Hillary Clinton, in becoming a symbol of women’s empowerment in the U.S.”

Threats is an assistant professor of library and information science at Rutgers University–New Brunswick’s School of Communication and Information. She is also a faculty affiliate at the Center for Critical Race and Digital Studies at New York University.

