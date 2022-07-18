Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, concerns have been raised that data collected by period tracking apps could be weaponized against abortions seekers, which could lead to criminal prosecution in states with abortion bans. Johns Hopkins University cybersecurity experts are available to offer insight on the vulnerabilities of reproductive health data stored on period tracking apps and other devices.

Available experts include:

Anton Dahbura is executive director of the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, can discuss whether period tracking apps should be deleted and the risks of using them, even in anonymous mode. He is also co-director of the Johns Hopkins Institute of Assured Autonomy, which works to ensure the safe, secure, reliable, and predictable integration of autonomous systems into society.

Joseph Carrigan is a senior security engineer at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, can talk about the difficulties of erasing personal data from apps on smart phones and other devices. He has nearly 20 years of software development experience in a broad range of fields including computer and software security, microcontroller development, data migration, data integration, data warehousing and network communication.