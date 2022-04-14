Newswise — (WASHINGTON, D.C.) April 14, 2022 – In advance of the 2022 midterm elections, American University has launched an online guide that features resources for members of the media who seek to interview experts and attend events to inform their reporting.

The online resource guide (https://www.american.edu/elections/) for news reporters and editors features American University experts who can comment on a broad range of topics that include: voter turnout and voter behavior, campaigns and elections, women in politics, social media and misinformation, issues of diversity, lobbying and interest groups, U.S. foreign policy & the war in Ukraine, the fate of President Biden’s agenda should the Democrats not retain control of the House and/or Senate, and many others.

Among featured experts are prominent scholars and commentators including David Barker, director of AU’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies; Caroline Bruckner, managing director of the Kogod Tax Policy center; Capri Cafaro, executive-in-residence at AU’s School of Public Affairs and former Democratic leader of the Ohio State Senate; Ernesto Castaneda, associate professor in the College of Arts & Sciences; Betsy Fischer Martin, executive director at AU’s Women & Politics Institute; Sam Fulwood, Dean of the School of Communications; Anita McBride, executive-in-residence and former assistant to President George W. Bush and chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush; Jordan Tama, associate professor in the School of International Service; and many others.

The guide lists AU experts by name and category of expertise and provides information about elections-related events and research.

To book interviews with AU experts or to attend an event, please contact University Communications at: 202-885-5950 or [email protected]

