Breaking News
Expert Pitch

Policing Expert Available to Comment on California's Proposed AB-89

California State University, Fullerton
18-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST, by California State University, Fullerton
favorite_border

Christine Gardiner, is a professor of criminal justice at California State University, Fullerton, and senior research fellow for the Police Foundation. She conducted two major studies on the role of higher education in policing (one on California specifically, the other on a National scale). Her fields of expertise include policing, crime policy and juvenile delinquency. She also has studied public opinion on the legalization of marijuana in California, and helped create a “Blueprint for juvenile offender reentry” for Orange County as well as a set of recommendations to improve inter-agency collaboration between Los Angeles County’s public safety agencies. She authored "Policing for the 21st Century: Realizing the Vision of Police in a Free Society" (2016, Kendall Hunt) and edited "California's Criminal Justice System," 2nd edition (2014, Carolina Academic Press) and "Criminal Justice Policy" (2014, Sage).

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Law Enforcement Police Education Legislation
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5720
Newswise: Policing Expert Available to Comment on California's Proposed AB-89
Released: 18-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST
Policing Expert Available to Comment on California's Proposed AB-89
 California State University, Fullerton

Comment
Released: 18-Dec-2020 4:10 PM EST
WashU Experts: We need economic rescue, and we need it now 
 Washington University in St. Louis

After months of failed negotiations that left many Americans, businesses and a further weakening economy in the lurch, lawmakers are scrambling the week before Christmas 2020 to reach a deal on an economic stimulus plan that could top $900 billion. If Congress passes the deal, will it do enough to help struggling Americans and businesses stay afloat?To answer that question, three business and economics experts at Washington University in St.

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 5:15 PM EST
White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens
 Cornell University

Newswise: Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
Released: 16-Dec-2020 4:45 PM EST
Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
 Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

As the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history gets underway, several states may not have enough facilities in some areas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it, according to a new analysis from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and the nonprofit West Health.

Comment
Released: 16-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response
 University at Buffalo

Comment
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:10 PM EST
The UK’s Modern Slavery Act isn’t enough to tackle modern slavery
 University of Warwick

Currently there are 24 million victims of modern day slavery or forced labour around the world, with a significant amount working on project-related activities.

Comment
Newswise: U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
 University of Redlands

Comment
Newswise: element_12_ac0482908c8a71a8e85f72d315cd9738-106-Elizabeth%20Bennion%20resized.jpg
Released: 15-Dec-2020 4:40 PM EST
IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet
 Indiana University

Comment
Newswise: US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
Released: 15-Dec-2020 1:00 PM EST
US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Comment
11-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
Cooperation across boundaries and sectors could boost sustainable development in South Asia
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

A new analysis of food, energy, water, and climate change in the Indus Basin shows how a cross-boundary and multi-sectoral perspective could lead to economic benefits and lower costs for all countries involved.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5720

Politics Experts on Newswise

WashU Experts: We need economic rescue, and we need it now 

After months of failed negotiations that left many Americans, businesses and a further weakening economy in th...
2020-12-18 16:10:29

White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens

...
2020-12-17 17:15:45

UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response

...
2020-12-16 11:05:31

U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely

...
2020-12-15 17:05:38

IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet

...
2020-12-15 16:40:58

US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors

...
2020-12-15 13:00:21

Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system

...
2020-12-10 12:40:45

COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off doub...
2020-12-09 18:05:41

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

...
2020-12-09 13:30:06

FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harr...
2020-12-08 17:25:23

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

close
1.81871