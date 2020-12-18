Policing Expert Available to Comment on California's Proposed AB-89

Christine Gardiner, is a professor of criminal justice at California State University, Fullerton, and senior research fellow for the Police Foundation. She conducted two major studies on the role of higher education in policing (one on California specifically, the other on a National scale). Her fields of expertise include policing, crime policy and juvenile delinquency. She also has studied public opinion on the legalization of marijuana in California, and helped create a “Blueprint for juvenile offender reentry” for Orange County as well as a set of recommendations to improve inter-agency collaboration between Los Angeles County’s public safety agencies. She authored "Policing for the 21st Century: Realizing the Vision of Police in a Free Society" (2016, Kendall Hunt) and edited "California's Criminal Justice System," 2nd edition (2014, Carolina Academic Press) and "Criminal Justice Policy" (2014, Sage).