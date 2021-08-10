Expert Pitch
Political Scholar John Vile available to comment on ways that @NYGovCuomo farewell speech echoes Agnew's & Nixon's

10-Aug-2021
Dr. John R. Vile, dean of Middle Tennessee State University’s Honors College, is available to provide comments on NY Governor Cuomo’s resignation.

Vile is a U.S. Constitutional scholar and has authored numerous books on American government and politics.

He is in the final stages of completing a book on political farewell speeches. A chapter in this book, titled “Tragic Farewells,” includes close examinations of Spiro Agnew’s and Richard Nixon’s speeches, which Vile says Cuomo’s farewell speech closely followed in terms of style and substance.  

Vile is available to provide comments on the reverberations of Cuomo's resignation in the current #MeToo environment as well as how it will be viewed within a longer-term historical context.

