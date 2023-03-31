ALBANY, N.Y. (March 31, 2023) — A grand jury’s decision Thursday to indict Donald Trump marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been indicted on criminal charges.

Julie Novkov, professor of political science and the interim dean of the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany, can help put Trump’s legal battles in historic perspective. Novkov studies the intersection of law, history and U.S. political development and is an expert in Constitutional law and judicial politics.

