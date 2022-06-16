Watergate 50th anniversary

“We are still living with the consequences of Watergate 50 years later,” said William Link, a history professor at the University of Florida. “One of the biggest is the rise of presidential power versus the power of Congress. One of the main lessons is the imbalance in the constitutional system that persists today.”

William Link

On June 17, 1972, five men were arrested in a bungled burglary at the Watergate, a complex in Washington, D.C., that housed the Democratic National Committee. Although the extent of the involvement of then-President Richard Nixon and his re-election campaign was initially unclear, the break-in and subsequent attempt to cover it up culminated in Nixon’s resignation from office. History Professor William Link has taught two courses on Watergate and is available to comment on the history of Watergate and its impact on politics, society and journalism.