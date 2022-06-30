Newswise — June 30, 2022 - For climate change, June 2022 has been a busy month. It brought unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park, a severe heat wave with life threatening temperatures in the southwestern U.S. and wildfires, which destroyed lives as well as property across the country. And now, on the final day of June, comes a court decision from the U.S. Supreme Court severely limiting the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the hopes of averting further climate disasters.

“It is baffling that as climate change ravages much of the country, the nation’s highest court would intentionally limit EPA’s regulatory options to address this global threat,” said American Thoracic Society President Gregory Downey, MD, ATSF.

Despite today’s decision, the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority and obligation to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and other industrial sources. The ATS urges EPA to use its remaining authority to respond to the climate crisis by issuing new regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector.

