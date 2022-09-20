From: University of Georgia
WHAT:
- Dean Matt Auer will testify as a witness for the House Financial Services Committee hearing entitled, “State of Emergency: Examining the Impact of Growing Wildfire Risk on the Insurance Market” on September 22 at 9:00 am
- Link to the event can be found here.
- Dean Auer was previously covered regarding research on wildfire risk to lower-income households, see here for more information.
WHY:
- Previous coverage was featured by LA Magazine, Fast Company, The Hill, and others.
- Wildfires disproportionately affect lower-income families across the U.S. With consolidating insurance markets, homeowners in wildfire-prone areas are at high risk of skyrocketing premiums or even losing their insurance coverage entirely.