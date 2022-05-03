...
2022-05-11 17:05:35
Sara Norrevik, Buffalo State college lecturer of political science and public administration, served as a poli...
2022-05-10 13:05:52
...
2022-05-10 11:45:39
...
2022-05-09 18:05:50
The potential for overturning Roe v. Wade has widespread implications for not only women’s health and privac...
2022-05-09 16:05:25
...
2022-05-06 11:30:56
...
2022-05-05 15:15:29
...
2022-05-05 11:05:24
...
2022-05-05 10:05:55
...
2022-05-05 10:05:09
...
2022-05-04 16:10:33
...
2022-05-04 12:35:52
...
2022-05-04 12:30:25
...
2022-05-04 08:05:43
...
2022-05-03 18:55:51
...
2022-05-03 18:35:58
The U.S. Supreme Court acknowledged a leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision t...
2022-05-03 17:10:13
...
2022-05-03 16:00:42
...
2022-05-03 14:05:40
Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business