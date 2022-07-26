Economist Rüdiger (Rudi) Bachmann, Stepan Family College Professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame, co-authored a recent policy brief "What if? The Economic Effects for Germany of a Stop of Energy Imports from Russia" that was featured in the Washington Post earlier this year. In March, the paper was "galvanizing support for banning Russian energy imports." 

Bachmann was just featured last Friday on Marketplace on the same topic and he said Puting wants to see "intra-European fights and struggles" over energy. 

 

 

