Newswise — A report released today by the Center for State Policy Analysis (cSPA) at Tufts University's Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life examines the potential effects of Massachusetts ballot question 4, which would allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain state-issued driver’s licenses.

“This ballot initiative may come down to voters’ core values,” said Evan Horowitz, executive director of cSPA. “Are driver’s licenses like vaccinations, something we make available to all in recognition of public safety and our collective interest? Or is driving a privilege reserved for citizens and legal residents?”

Today’s report describes how Massachusetts could follow other states towards smooth implementation of expanded driver’s licenses, the likely impact on our roadways, and potential risks like the tracking of unauthorized immigrants.

Key findings include:

- Offering licenses to unauthorized immigrants will encourage them to purchase cars, get insurance, and receive the training needed to pass a road test. What is more, it will reduce pressure to avoid police and publicly safety officers out of fear that simple traffic enforcement could lead to deportation.

- State-issued driver’s licenses would not alter people’s immigration status, expand access to other benefits, or satisfy the requirements of the federal Real ID program. However, these licenses would offer some new legitimacy to unauthorized immigrants. Whether this is appropriate is a major part of what voters are being asked to decide.

- While questions have been raised about the technical challenges of offering driver’s licenses to unauthorized immigrants, similar laws are already on the books in 16 other states. Massachusetts should be able to accomplish this in a way that sufficiently verifies a person’s identity and prevents any accidental voter registration.

- Despite some safeguards, it’s still possible that a program of licenses for unauthorized immigrants could be used to identify and track people in future.

Today’s report is the fourth in a series, and cSPA is also releasing a 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions landing page, highlighting our work across all four questions.

cSPA provides expert, nonpartisan analysis of legislative proposals and ballot questions in Massachusetts. It is based at Tufts University and guided by a bipartisan advisory group. cSPA is supported by Tisch College along with a diverse group of funding sources from across the political spectrum. These funders have no involvement in cSPA's research.