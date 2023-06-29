“The Supreme Court's recent decision in Moore v. Harper puts to rest some of the more extreme claims made in the 2020 presidential election. It also ensures that states, like Georgia, that protect elections and voting rights in their state constitutions can have confidence that decisions about what those provisions mean will continue to be decided by judges within the state, who are best situated to understand state law,” according to election law expert Lori A. Ringhand, regarding the recent U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Moore v. Harper.