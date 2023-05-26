For an expert source on Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the EPA and the Clean Water Act, Douglas Cantor, a faculty member of the Department of Political Science in Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences in New Brunswick, N.J., is available for press interviews.

Douglas Cantor, Ph.D., is a research specialist in water politics and water law. He is a member of the Department's Public Law Team focusing on American Politics, Constitutional Law, Urban Politics, Water Policy and Housing Policy.