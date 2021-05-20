Expert Pitch
West Virginia University

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT, by West Virginia University
Rural communities help fuel the nation, though decades of aging and deteriorating infrastructure have stifled the potential of the American economy and way of life, according to West Virginia University experts.

A proposed $2 trillion federal infrastructure plan, announced by the Biden administration, could bridge the gap between rural and urban America in more ways than one: opening access to jobs, healthcare and education, and boosting the economy.

Hota GangaRao, civil and environmental engineering professor, a renowned expert on bridges and transportation, focuses his research on civil infrastructure, including design, development, production and implementation of fiber reinforced polymer composites.

Brad Humphreys, economics professor, has published more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals in economics and public policy. He is currently studying road pavement quality and traffic safety.

QUOTES

“Bridges, roads and waterways (are the most pressing needs for Americans). Rehabilitation of infrastructure, wherever and whenever possible, should be of high priority since the limited amount of available money can be stretched farther to provide max benefits to the people.

“Potholes have to be repaired to last much longer periods than a year or two so that rural residents will have easier access to schools, hospitals and markets. Citizens must also be able to minimize spending money on their auto repairs, which is around $3,400 annually. Also, rural residents can access good-paying jobs through rehab of our civil works.

“In short, the country can be benefited by: improved labor productivity, reduced auto repairs, reduced CO2 usage and construction waste, efficient and higher-quality manufacturing through modularization, recycling waste materials such as plastics and concrete, and training and retraining quality labor with better pay.

“West Virginia bridges are rated ‘D’ by ASCE (50th in the country) and we need to bring them back to at least ‘B-‘ in the next five years by judiciously employing modern rehab techniques.” - Hota GangaRao, the Maurice and Jo Ann Wadsworth Distinguished Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, West Virginia University.

“The nation’s transportation infrastructure needs are acute. Our state, for instance, contains one of the last unfinished segments of the Appalachian Development Highway System, Corridor H in the Eastern Panhandle. Research shows this highway system generates substantial economic benefits and the unfinished segment means we are not realizing these benefits. Public transit provision remains low and this lack of public transit contributes to the low level of labor force participation and limited access to healthcare in the state and in rural parts of America.

“Transportation infrastructure improvements rank among the most effective economic development policies available to government. Transportation infrastructure improvement projects benefit the economy directly by creating high paying jobs and indirectly by decreasing business costs.

“Improved highways, especially completion of Corridor H, will increase the ability of tourists to travel to the state, benefitting the growing tourism industry that already enjoys a competitive advantage because of the many outdoor recreational opportunities available here in the Mountain State.” – Brad Humphreys, Professor, Economics, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, West Virginia University

Additional Resources:

WVU economists fueled to pave the way for enhanced traffic safety, road quality

WVU’s GangaRao testifies before House Committee on the use of composites in infrastructure

Safer future for rail transportation of hazardous materials being developed by WVU engineers

WVU expert: Composite materials key to enhancing life of potentially failing infrastructure

Engineer believes design fault may be to blame for Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse

Credit: WVU Photo

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: WVU researchers Hota GangaRao and Brad Humphreys say a proposed $2 trillion federal infrastructure plan could bridge the gap between rural and urban America in more ways than one.

Credit: WVU Photo

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Hota GangaRao, the Maurice and Jo Ann Wadsworth Distinguished Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, West Virginia University

Credit: WVU Photo

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Brad Humphreys, Professor, Economics, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, West Virginia University

