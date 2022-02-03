Newswise — As Russia proliferates international tensions with troop movements to its borders, West Virginia University expert Erik Herron, who has studied politics in Ukraine for decades and has served as an international election observer there, said the military threat not only endangers people in Ukraine, but the “system that has supported European security since the end of World War II.”

Herron is part of a panel that will discuss recent events in the region on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

QUOTES

“Russia’s threats to Ukraine not only endanger the lives of Ukrainian citizens, but also the system that has supported European security since the end of World War II. President Putin has ambitions to exert power over Russia’s neighbors, and also to weaken the US and Europe.” — Erik Herron, Eberly Family Professor of Political Science

"Russia is mounting over 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders under the cover of military training. As tensions escalate the US has committed 8,500 troops to NATO allies in the event of Russian invasion. Independent Ukraine is critical for international peace and security." — Khrystyna Pelchar, WVU Ph.D. student, Ukraine native

"Hosting this forum is an example of the important work that we at WVU do; in the Political Science and World Languages departments, we work to help bring the world in and make it more comprehensible. Our expertise is a crucial resource not only for our students, but also for our community and our state. We're hopeful that the forum will reach a wide audience and offer some guideposts to understanding current events in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia." — Lisa Di Bartolomeo, teaching professor of Russian studies and Slavic and Eastern European Studies