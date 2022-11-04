Newswise — Experts at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick are available for commentary and analysis for the 2022 Midterm Election.

National and New Jersey Politics

John J. Farmer, Jr. Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics

Law and politics, election integrity, national politics, New Jersey politics, national security, disinformation



Ashley Koning, Assistant Research Professor; Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling

Political polling, issues voters care about, favorability ratings

Contact: Ashley Koning at [email protected] or 848-932-8940

Saladin Ambar, Professor of Political Science, Eagleton Institute of Politics

Georgia Gubernatorial election, Senate elections, Pennsylvania and New Jersey elections, and broader implications regarding democracy



Gubernatorial Elections

u

John Weingart, Associate Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Director, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Kristoffer Shields, Assistant Research Professor, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Historian, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Saladin Ambar, Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Youth Voting

Elizabeth C. Matto, Research Professor; Director, Center for Youth Political Participation

Youth voters, youth voter turnout, issues that matter to young voters, youth candidates



Women and Politics

Debbie Walsh

Director, Center for American Women and Politics

Jean Sinzdak

Associate Director, Center for American Women and Politics

Kelly Dittmar

Associate Professor of Political Science, Rutgers-Camden; Director of Research, Center for American Women and Politics