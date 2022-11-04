Newswise — Experts at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick are available for commentary and analysis for the 2022 Midterm Election.

National and New Jersey Politics

John J. Farmer, Jr. Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics

  • Law and politics, election integrity, national politics, New Jersey politics, national security, disinformation

Ashley Koning, Assistant Research Professor; Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling

  • Political polling, issues voters care about, favorability ratings
  • Contact: Ashley Koning at [email protected] or 848-932-8940

Saladin Ambar, Professor of Political Science, Eagleton Institute of Politics

  • Georgia Gubernatorial election, Senate elections, Pennsylvania and New Jersey elections, and broader implications regarding democracy

Gubernatorial Elections

u

John Weingart, Associate Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Director, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Kristoffer Shields, Assistant Research Professor, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Historian, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Saladin Ambar, Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Youth Voting

Elizabeth C. Matto, Research Professor; Director, Center for Youth Political Participation

  • Youth voters, youth voter turnout, issues that matter to young voters, youth candidates

Women and Politics

Debbie Walsh

Director, Center for American Women and Politics

Jean Sinzdak

Associate Director, Center for American Women and Politics

Kelly Dittmar

Associate Professor of Political Science, Rutgers-Camden; Director of Research, Center for American Women and Politics

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
 
CHANNELS
U.S. Elections News U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Election Midterms midterm election Midterm Elections GOP GOP candidates Democratic Party
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Politics News

Recommended For You