Newswise — Experts at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick are available for commentary and analysis for the 2022 Midterm Election.
National and New Jersey Politics
John J. Farmer, Jr. Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics
- Law and politics, election integrity, national politics, New Jersey politics, national security, disinformation
Ashley Koning, Assistant Research Professor; Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling
- Political polling, issues voters care about, favorability ratings
- Contact: Ashley Koning at [email protected] or 848-932-8940
Saladin Ambar, Professor of Political Science, Eagleton Institute of Politics
- Georgia Gubernatorial election, Senate elections, Pennsylvania and New Jersey elections, and broader implications regarding democracy
Gubernatorial Elections
John Weingart, Associate Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Director, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
Kristoffer Shields, Assistant Research Professor, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Historian, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
Saladin Ambar, Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
Youth Voting
Elizabeth C. Matto, Research Professor; Director, Center for Youth Political Participation
- Youth voters, youth voter turnout, issues that matter to young voters, youth candidates
Women and Politics
Debbie Walsh
Director, Center for American Women and Politics
Jean Sinzdak
Associate Director, Center for American Women and Politics
Kelly Dittmar
Associate Professor of Political Science, Rutgers-Camden; Director of Research, Center for American Women and Politics