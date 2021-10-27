Experts at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick can provide commentary and analysis about the upcoming 2021 election.
Additionally, the Institute provides public online resources that can be referred and cited in election coverage. See below for more information.
Election Experts
John J. Farmer, Jr., Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics
Professor Farmer can speak about election integrity, national politics, and national security issues.
Elizabeth C. Matto, Eagleton Associate Research Professor and Director, Center for Youth Political Participation
Dr. Matto can speak about voting trends, how to vote in New Jersey, youth political participation, young candidates, and youth voter turnout.
Ashley Koning, Eagleton Assistant Research Professor and Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling
Dr. Koning can speak about public opinion on the national, state, and local levels, public official approval ratings, and public interest in the upcoming election.
Experts on the American Governor
Eagleton Center on the American Governor experts can provide commentary and analysis about the New Jersey gubernatorial and Virginia gubernatorial elections.
- John Weingart, Director, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
- Saladin Ambar, Professor of Political Science; Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
- Kristoffer Shields, Eagleton Assistant Research Professor and Historian, Eagleton Center on the American Governor
Experts on Women and Politics
Experts from Eagleton’s Center for American Women and Politics are available to speak about women candidates for lieutenant governor and in state legislative races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as special congressional elections in Florida and Ohio. They can also speak to women voting and political engagement trends.
- Debbie Walsh, Director, Center for American Women and Politics
- Jean Sinzak, Associate Director, Center for American Women and Politics
- Kelly Dittmar, Associate Professor of Political Science; Director of Research and Scholar, Center for American Women and Politics
- Kira Sanbonmatsu, Professor of Political Science; Senior Scholar, Center for American Women and Politics
Election Resources:
Rutgers-Eagleton Poll
- 2021 Gov Race is Currently Murphy’s to Lose; Just one in five New Jersey voters know the primaries are being held today
- Murphy’s Pandemic-High Ratings Ease; High Marks on Handling of the Pandemic Continue, Taxes Still a Sore Spot
- Recent Press Releases
NJ Gubernatorial Election Resources
- Research and archives about NJ governors
- Video library
- 2021 Gubernatorial Elections
- Fast facts about America’s governors
- NJN Broadcast Library: Watch past debates, news programs, and candidate speeches
Voting Resources
- Check your registration status
- Vote by mail
- How to vote early
- Find your polling location
- State-by-state voter information
2021 Women Candidates: Special Elections, and Regular Elections for Statewide Elected Executive and State Legislative Office