Lewis Nelson, an expert in overdose and addiction management and Chair of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the White House’s official designation of fentanyl adulterated or associated with xylazine — a non-opioid tranquilizer also known as “tranq” approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use but not human use — as an emerging threat to the United States.

“Although xylazine has been in the illicit heroin and fentanyl supply for several years, it is finally receiving attention from federal authorities. Despite the concerns expressed in the recent release, the data to support the dangers of xylazine adulteration on overdose risk, withdrawal severity, treatment complexity and skin wounds are limited, and we should be cautious not to let the rhetoric get ahead of the science,” Nelson says.