Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

11-Nov-2020
A Rutgers health policy expert is available to discuss the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The SCOTUS not being inclined to strike down the Patient Protection and ACA is welcome news for those who were concerned about the potential loss of insurance coverage if the law was found to be unconstitutional,” said Michael Gusmano, a professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Although President-Elect Joe Biden is committed to expanding the ACA and introducing a public option into the marketplaces, it may be extraordinarily difficult for Democrats to enact a replacement bill with a Republican control of the United States Senate.”

“Even if Democrats manage to secure a slim majority by winning both run-off elections in Georgia, Republicans are likely to use the filibuster to block a replacement bill. However, if the ACA remains intact, a Biden administration would be able to use executive actions to stop the erosion of the law that has taken place under President Trump.”

ABOUT RBHS

Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS) takes an integrated approach to educating students, providing clinical care and conducting research, all with the goal of improving human health. Aligned with Rutgers University–New Brunswick, and collaborating university-wide, RBHS includes eight schools, a behavioral health network and four centers and institutes. RBHS offers an outstanding education in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, nursing, biomedical research and the full spectrum of allied health careers. RBHS clinical and academic facilities are located throughout the state.

ABOUT RUTGERS SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTHThe Rutgers School of Public Health - New Jersey’s leading academic institution in public health - is committed to advancing health and wellbeing and preventing disease throughout New Jersey, the United States, and the world, by preparing students as public health leaders, scholars, and practitioners; conducting public health research and scholarship; engaging collaboratively with communities and populations; and actively advocating for policies, programs, and services through the lens of equity and social justice. Learn how the Rutgers School of Public Health is "keeping the ‘public’ in public health,” by visiting them at https://sph.rutgers.edu.

1.42353