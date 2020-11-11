Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

A Rutgers health policy expert is available to discuss the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The SCOTUS not being inclined to strike down the Patient Protection and ACA is welcome news for those who were concerned about the potential loss of insurance coverage if the law was found to be unconstitutional,” said Michael Gusmano, a professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Although President-Elect Joe Biden is committed to expanding the ACA and introducing a public option into the marketplaces, it may be extraordinarily difficult for Democrats to enact a replacement bill with a Republican control of the United States Senate.”

“Even if Democrats manage to secure a slim majority by winning both run-off elections in Georgia, Republicans are likely to use the filibuster to block a replacement bill. However, if the ACA remains intact, a Biden administration would be able to use executive actions to stop the erosion of the law that has taken place under President Trump.”

