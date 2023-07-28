Robert Kaufman, a distinguished professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, John Farmer, director of the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences and also a senior scholar at Eagleton, and Richard Lau, a distinguished professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, are available to comment on the latest indictment of Donald Trump.

The following quote from Farner is available for pick-up:

“The new counts undermine former President Trump’s claim that he never actually showed classified documents to third parties and add detail to the former president’s alleged attempts to obstruct justice. By further complicating the case, however, they raise the possibility of delaying the trial beyond May 2024, perhaps even beyond the November election.“