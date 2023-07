Robert Kaufman, a distinguished professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, John Farmer, director of the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences and also a senior scholar at Eagleton, and Richard Lau, a distinguished professor of political science at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, are available to comment on the latest indictment of Donald Trump.