Rutgers National Security Expert Available to Discuss U.S. Capitol Breach

John J. Farmer, Jr., director of Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics and Rutgers’ Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience, is available to comment on today’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“The conduct of the rioters disrupting the constitutional operation of our country is contrary to the principles that founded our nation and every value that we hold at the Eagleton Institute of Politics,” said John J. Farmer. “These acts border on treason. We cannot be silent or afraid to stand up for a fair, just and peaceful democracy. We must redouble our efforts, as institutions and as individuals, to assure the future of our democracy, first by restoring peace to our nation's capital and then by coming together as Americans to truly see and understand one another again. The time is now to condemn these lawless actions and to stand behind and for the free exercise of elections and peaceful transfer of power.”

Farmer is an expert in American politics, law, national security and community protection for vulnerable populations. He is a former New Jersey attorney general and former senior counsel for the 9/11 Commission. From 2003-2004, as senior counsel and team leader for the 9/11 Commission, Farmer led the investigation of the country’s preparedness for and response to the terrorist attacks and was a principal author of the commission’s final report.