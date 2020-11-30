Breaking News

Rutgers Philosophy Professor Analyzes Justice Issues in New Podcast

Derrick Darby brings problem-solving framework to political, economic, cultural issues
30-Nov-2020
Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. (Nov. 30, 2020) – Century-old insights from W.E.B. Du Bois about racism as a capitalist tool. An analysis of Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America. Deep dives into a nationwide survey that suggests two-thirds of Americans are willing to abandon elections and let the president decide “everything.”

These topics and more are up for discussion during A Pod Called Quest, launched Oct. 28 by Rutgers University-New Brunswick philosophy Professor Derrick Darby and University of Michigan political scientist Christian Davenport. The new podcast seeks to impose logic and data on the struggle for justice in America and globally.

Darby, who co-taught a course on Black political thought with Davenport before joining Rutgers in January, said the podcast reflects their desire to connect with audiences interested in entertaining serious but accessible conversations about politics, wealth and culture, and the long-term stability of our democracy.

“If we don’t come to a real diagnosis of what the populace of citizens is thinking and feeling, if we don’t come to a real understanding of why people are losing faith in our institutions, our democracy is in trouble,” Darby said. “One reason our podcast exists is to engage people in that discussion and help us get to a better place.”

Pulling from historic and recent works to launch discussions, the hosts analyze topics through the lens of politics, economic and sociocultural factors across three domains: the diagnosis of a problem, the proposed solution and the method of getting from one to another.

