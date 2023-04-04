What: According to the Associated Press, Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Who: Lisa Baglione, PhD, is a professor of political science at Saint Joseph's University. She is an expert in Russian politics, with decades of research dating back to the Soviet Union. Dr. Baglione is available for interviews on the topic of Finland joining NATO and what this means for Russia's war with Ukraine.

When: Zoom/phone/in-person interview available upon request.

