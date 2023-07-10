WHAT:

The following experts from American University have availability and can discuss the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision for higher education and society at large.

WHEN:

July 2023 - ongoing

WHO:

Corbin M. Campbell is associate dean and an associate professor in American University’s School of Education. She is the author of "Great College Teaching: Where It Happens and How to Foster It Everywhere." She can speak to higher education research that shows that a ruling striking down affirmative action will have a considerable negative effect on racial diversity in higher education and also that socioeconomic status is not a good proxy. She can also discuss what the lack of racial diversity in higher education does to long-term social impact.

Nathan Favero is an assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs. His research focuses on management of organizations, education policy, and social equity. He has studied public school systems in Texas, New York City, California, Denmark, and South Korea, and is available to discuss issues related to different rationales for affirmative action, and ways of implementing it, and why diversity is important to organizations.

Angi Porter is an Assistant Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law. She specializes in Higher Education Law, Tort Law, and African Legal Studies. Before coming to American, Angi worked as an associate for the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at the University of Minnesota, where she served on a team of attorneys investigating discrimination and sexual misconduct. She can provide analysis on discrimination in a higher-education environment.

Lia Epperson is a Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law and is a nationally recognized expert in the areas of constitutional law, civil rights, and education policy. Prior to becoming a law professor, Epperson directed the education law and policy group of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund. While there, she litigated in federal and state courts, advocated for federal administrative and legislative reforms, and co-authored multiple amicus briefs to the United States Supreme Court. In addition, she represented LDF in several national civil rights leadership coalitions. Epperson can give expert insight into the ramifications of the Supreme Court decision on diversity and inclusion in higher education.