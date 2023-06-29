The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision today in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, deeming the use of race-based admissions policies by universities unconstitutional. IU experts are available to discuss the origins of affirmative action, the impact these policies have had on racial minorities, the legal rationale behind the court’s decision and more. Experts from Indiana University are available to comment:

School of Liberal Arts/Africana Studies Program

Leslie Etienne is the founding executive director of the Center for Africana Studies and Culture through the School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI. He can discuss the impact this ruling will have on Black Americans.

Maurer School of Law

Steve Sanders is professor of law and Val Nolan Faculty Fellow at the IU Maurer School of Law. He is an expert on the U.S. Supreme Court and can provide insights into to why the justices ruled as they did in this case.

Expertise: Constitutional law, U.S. Supreme Court, same-sex marriage, LGBT legal and political issues, equal protection, 14th Amendment, family law.

Department of African American and African Diaspora/Department of History

Jakobi Williams is the Ruth N. Halls Associate Professor of African American and African Diaspora studies at IU Bloomington. He can discuss the role affirmative action has played in the pursuit of civil rights and social justice.

Expertise: African American history, 20th-century United States history, Black Panther Party, Black Power/civil rights movement, race, racial coalition politics, Chicago history and politics, social justice.

Department of History

Ellen D. Wu is associate professor of history at IU Bloomington. Her research focuses on Asian Americans, race and immigration. She can comment on plaintiffs’ claims that Asian American applicants have been penalized by race-based admissions policies.

Expertise: Asian Americans, race in the United States, U.S. immigration history.