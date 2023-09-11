September 11 Anniversary

September 11, 2023

Today marks the 22nd anniversary since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The United States is still feeling the impacts and experiencing changes in the post-9/11 world.

For more context, please consider George Washington University Experts.

Legal

Aram Gavoor is the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and a Professional Lecturer of Law at the George Washington University Law School. His expertise is in national security law, Artificial Intelligence policy, administrative law and federal courts. Dean Gavoor served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, as third-in-rank Counselor to the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the White House Office of Management and Budget, and in private practice. Dean Gavoor can speak to how America has changed in the NS space on account of 9/11, the individual liberties affect, the judicial affect, and even the U.S.'s recent return from non-state actor focus in NS to its more traditional model of interstate "great game" style competition.

Program on Extremism

Jon Lewis is a Research Fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, where he studies domestic violent extremism and homegrown violent extremism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the United States and federal responses to the threat. He is also an Investigator with the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE), a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence. Lewis recently penned an Op-Ed in CNN discussing the latest Proud Boys’ convictions and sentencing for members’ roles in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the threat of domestic terrorism in the U.S. He can also discuss ways in terrorism threats to the U.S. now compare to what they were 22 years ago.

Cyber Security

Scott White is an Associate Professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy at the George Washington University College of Professional Studies. Dr. White is an expert in cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection. In addition to education expertise in the field, Dr. White has served on and consulted for a variety of law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Dr. White could speak on what changed after 9/11 within the cyber security, privacy and protection realm.

-GW-



